In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Every hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 124th at 5 over; J.B. Holmes, Wyndham Clark, and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 7 under; Byeong Hun An, Harris English, Bud Cauley, and Tom Hoge are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Every got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Every reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Every hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Every's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Every's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Every's 174 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Every hit his 247 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Every hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.