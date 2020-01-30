  • Sung Kang shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hits his 147-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hits his 147-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.