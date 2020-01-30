In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Nate Lashley is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Kang's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Kang's tee shot went 304 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 127 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.