-
-
Sung Kang shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Sung Kang uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hits his 147-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Nate Lashley is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Kang's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Kang's tee shot went 304 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 127 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.