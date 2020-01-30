-
Chris Stroud shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
Chris Stroud hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; J.B. Holmes, Wyndham Clark, and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 7 under; Byeong Hun An, Harris English, Bud Cauley, and Tom Hoge are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 8th at 5 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 first, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stroud had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Stroud to 3 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.
