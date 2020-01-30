-
Martin Laird shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
