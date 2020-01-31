-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Snedeker hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
