Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Byeong Hun An and Nate Lashley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Xander Schauffele, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Harman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Harman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
