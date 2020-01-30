-
-
Ted Potter, Jr. finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Ted Potter Jr. chips in for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ted Potter Jr. hits his tee shot into the water at the short par-4 17th hole. He would go on to chip in from 41-yards after a drop to make birdie.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Potter, Jr. got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.