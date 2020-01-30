  • Ted Potter, Jr. finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ted Potter Jr. hits his tee shot into the water at the short par-4 17th hole. He would go on to chip in from 41-yards after a drop to make birdie.
    Highlights

    Ted Potter Jr. chips in for birdie at Waste Management

