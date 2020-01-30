Scott Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Harrington went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Harrington got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.

Harrington tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 5 over for the round.