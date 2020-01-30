Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Streelman hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 5 under for the round.