In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Holmes's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Holmes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Holmes at 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Holmes hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 5 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Holmes hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Holmes to 6 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Holmes to 7 under for the round.