Luke List shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, List hit his 237 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at even-par for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, List chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
