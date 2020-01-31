In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Marty Jertson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Jertson finished his round tied for 128th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Jertson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Jertson's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Jertson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Jertson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jertson to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Jertson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jertson to 3 over for the round.

Jertson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Jertson to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Jertson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Jertson to 5 over for the round.

Jertson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jertson to 6 over for the round.