Kevin Stadler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 101st at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; J.B. Holmes and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Branden Grace, Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Stadler's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Stadler had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 6 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.