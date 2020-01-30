-
-
Ryan Moore shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 89th at 1 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Harris English, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
Moore stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 192-yard par-3 12th. This moved Moore to even for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.