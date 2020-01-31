In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 96th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reavie's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Reavie hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.