Charl Schwartzel shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 95th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Schwartzel had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
