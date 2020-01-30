Matt Jones hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Harris English, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.