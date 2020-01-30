In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Sung Kang, Sungjae Im, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace; Tom Hoge, J.B. Holmes, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Piercy's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Piercy hit his 118 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.