Bubba Watson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Watson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Watson had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Watson's tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Watson hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Watson's tee shot went 299 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 111 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.