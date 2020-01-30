Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Jimmy Walker missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Walker had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Walker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Walker's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Walker hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.