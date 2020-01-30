-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nick Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, and Scott Piercy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-5 15th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.
