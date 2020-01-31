In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Na's 172 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Na got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Na to 3 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Na hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.