January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Choi finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Sungjae Im and Nate Lashley; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; and Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
At the 490-yard par-4 14th, K.J. Choi reached the green in 2 and rolled a 60-foot putt for birdie. This put K.J. Choi at 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Choi had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 5 under for the round.
