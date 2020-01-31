-
Zach Johnson putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Zach Johnson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Johnson hit his 86 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
