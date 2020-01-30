Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Donald had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to even for the round.

Donald tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Donald's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Donald had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Donald's tee shot went 173 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.