In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 79th at 5 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, and Scott Piercy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt's his second shot went 33 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Van Pelt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Van Pelt's 176 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.