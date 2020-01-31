-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini sinks 22-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory Sabbatini rolls in a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 97th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
