Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 129th at 6 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 6 over for the round.