Ryan Palmer shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Palmer hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
