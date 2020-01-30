In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Tom Hoge, J.B. Holmes, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Sungjae Im, Scott Piercy, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kuchar got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kuchar's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.