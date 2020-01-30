-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes, Wyndham Clark, and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 7 under; Byeong Hun An, Harris English, and Tom Hoge are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Baddeley hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Baddeley hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Baddeley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
