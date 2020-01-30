In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Greg Chalmers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 119th at 4 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Chalmers went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chalmers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Chalmers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 4 over for the round.