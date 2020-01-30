Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Streelman, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gay had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Gay hit his 93 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.