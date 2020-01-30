-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; J.B. Holmes and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Branden Grace, Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 5th at 4 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 first, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Armour at even-par for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a 239 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Armour chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Armour chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
