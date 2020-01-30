In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Hoffman's tee shot went 304 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoffman's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.