Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day tied for 61st at 9 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 third, Wolff had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolff had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.