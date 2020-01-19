-
Doc Redman putts well in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Doc Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Redman chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
Redman's tee shot went 251 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 52 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
