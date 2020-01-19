-
-
Cameron Champ posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the American Express
-
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Champ finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Cameron Champ had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Champ's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Champ hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.