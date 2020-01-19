In his final round at the American Express, Vincent Whaley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the par-4 10th, Whaley's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley got a double bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Whaley hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Whaley's 117 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Whaley hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Whaley had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Whaley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.