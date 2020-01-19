-
Sepp Straka delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka gets up-and-down for birdie at The American ExpressIn the final round of The American Express 2020, Sepp Straka gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Straka finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Sepp Straka had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Straka hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.
