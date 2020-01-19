In his final round at the American Express, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 37th at 13 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Poston's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Poston chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.