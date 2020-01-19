In his final round at the American Express, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Lebioda chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lebioda's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lebioda's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.