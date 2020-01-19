-
Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda chips in for birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Hank Lebioda chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 4th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 221 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Lebioda chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lebioda's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lebioda's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
