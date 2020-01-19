-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
-
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz's tee shot inside 7 feet leads to birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Sebastián Muñoz hits his 152-yard tee shot inside 7 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Muñoz had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Muñoz's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.