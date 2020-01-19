In his final round at the American Express, Denny McCarthy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 48th at 11 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 5 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to 1 over for the round.