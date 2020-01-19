In his final round at the American Express, Sam Burns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Burns finished his day tied for 6th at 19 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the par-4 12th, Sam Burns's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Burns hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Burns chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Burns hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 9 under for the round.