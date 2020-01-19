Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 14th at 17 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schenk's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's his second shot went 23 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Schenk hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.