Brandon Hagy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hagy finished his day tied for 48th at 11 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Brandon Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hagy's tee shot went 189 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Hagy hit his 221 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.