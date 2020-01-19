-
Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Maverick McNealy hit 3 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 37th at 13 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, McNealy hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
McNealy got a double bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.
