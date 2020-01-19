Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gooch's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.