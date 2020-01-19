Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day in 3rd at 23 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Scheffler had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Scheffler's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Scheffler's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.